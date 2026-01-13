OSHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Batavia Township Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Chapel Road and Mt. Holly Road. Our crews at the scene saw a motorcycle lying in the middle of the road while a car appeared to be in a nearby ditch.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed nor provided additional details on the person injured.

OSHP is investigating the crash, officials said.