One dead after Clermont County crash that closed SR-32 for hours

Erich Cross
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 29, 2023
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Clermont County on Thursday evening that closed State Route 32 for hours while police investigated.

According to a press release from Union Township police, officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at around 5:42 p.m. Thursday evening.

The crash on SR-32 near Olive-Branch Stonelick Road involved three vehicles, police said.

Two people were taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital; one was suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries, police said.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office said Friday morning that one person died after the crash. That person's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. They have not provided any information about the drivers' injuries, what may have caused the crash or whether anyone will face charges.

