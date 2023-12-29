Ohio's first pediatric flu death of season was 9-year-old in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's first pediatric death from the flu this season was a 9-year-old girl in Clermont County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The press release from ODH did not give any further information about the girl, or when she died.

According to ODH, flu season peaks between December and February. In Ohio, that flu activity has increased since early December and the current activity is considered high. Overall, though, flu-related hospitalizations are below the state's five-year average for this time of the year, with over 900 hospitalizations statewide since the start of flu season.

Each year, Ohio usually experiences between one and six flu-associated pediatric deaths, ODH said.

"If you haven't gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time," said Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA, director of ODH. "We are in the heart of flu season and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.

Pediatric respiratory viruses have also been on the rise in Ohio, with hospitals seeing a surge in children suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses even before flu season began.

In Warren County, pediatric pneumonia cases have also been high this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In September, Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced employees are now required to wear masks in the hospital after the increased spread and prevalence of multiple respiratory illnesses, such as RSV, the flu and COVID-19.