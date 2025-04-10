'Your community is here for you' | New Richmond student volunteers kickstart cleanup after flood

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — The Village of New Richmond, once flooded by the Ohio River, is starting to recover.

This week, water flooded houses and buildings, damaging cars and shops near the river banks. On Thursday, volunteers and business owners were back on Front Street, cleaning out all the mud and debris left behind by river water.

The street was filled with hoses, shovels, brooms and cleaning supplies. Volunteers from local schools, including the Grant Career Center, were put to work.

“I love doing community work, it’s one of the things I like doing most at Grant," said one of the high school students.

WATCH: New Richmond students, volunteers start cleanup after flooding

Cleaning up after major flooding has been an all hands on deck task for New Richmond residents

The students visited businesses, including the Green Kayak restaurant and Mr. Grim's Nostalgic Nook, a toy and collectible shop.

“It’s kind of cool cleaning here because I used to come here with my grandma,” a student said about the toy shop.

WCPO 9 News Grant Career Center student volunteers

Over in one of the New Richmond neighborhoods, Morah Blair and her daughter Mia can spend time in their yard once again.

On Tuesday, we encountered the local mom wading through the flooded area, trying to clean what she could.

"I was up to my waist in water, my yard, trying to pick up all the garbage that was floating, and you would've seen me out here pretty upset," Blair said.

Now, her toddler is back home and her family is whole once again.

"She's doing great ... it's like nothing ever happened. She's just ready to go back to playing on her swingset," Blair said.

WCPO 9 News Moriah Blair and her daughter cleaning their yard