NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a New Richmond father and son, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The unnamed juvenile is facing aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary and tampering with evidence charges after 34-year-old Ryan Larison and his 59-year-old father Rusty were shot to death in their home early Thursday morning.

Police said at around 1:56 a.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR-132. The caller told dispatchers her neighbor's lights were on and her son had gone to check on them. When he looked inside the home, he found two men dead.

Investigators said 18-year-old Anthony Montgomery was also arrested and charged with one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the deaths of Ryan and Rusty.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Dakota Pfeiffer in connection with the murders. Pfeiffer is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said warrants have been filed on a juvenile who remains at large. However, investigators did not elaborate on the juvenile's age or how this person is connected to the fatal shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.