Man sentenced to more than 60 years for Clermont County double homicide he committed at age 17

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for the 2022 murder of two men in Clermont County.

Christian Montgomery, 18, was found guilty in November 2023 for the murders of 34-year-old Ryan Larison and 59-year-old Rusty Larison, Ryan's father. Montgomery was only 17 at the time of the murders.

Montgomery was sentenced to 50 years for the two murders, and his other charges, which included robbery, aggravated burglary and more, brought his sentencing up to 66 years before eligibility for parole. However, since he was 17 at the time of the offense, he will be eligible for parole after 30.

"The Clermont County Sheriff's Office put together one of the most thorough and comprehensive investigations I have ever seen," said Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. "I am proud of the work of law enforcement as well as the assistant prosecutors on this case. Both agencies came together to ensure that justice was served."

In July 2022, Montgomery was charged alongside two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old for offenses tied to the murders.

Police said at around 1:56 a.m. on the morning of July 14, 2022, a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR-132. The neighbor told dispatchers her neighbor's lights were on and her son had gone to check on them. When he looked inside the home, he found two men dead inside.

