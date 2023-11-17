Man convicted for Clermont County double homicide he committed at age 17

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man has been convicted on 17 different counts, including murder charges, for the 2022 murder of two men in Clermont County.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve announced Friday morning that 18-year-old Christian Raidin Montgomery was found guilty after a nine-day trial. Montgomery was 17 years old when he committed the murders.

He was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of robbery, three counts of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 85 years, prosecutors said.

"The Clermont County Sheriff's Office put together one of the most thorough and comprehensive investigations I have ever seen," said Tekulve in a press release. "I am proud of the work of law enforcement as well as the assistant prosecutors on this case. Both agencies came together to ensure that justice was served."

In July 2022, Montgomery was charged alongside two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old for offenses tied to the murders of 34-year-old Ryan Larison and his father, 59-year-old Rusty Larison.

Police said at around 1:56 a.m. on the morning of July 14, 2022, a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on SR-132. The neighbor told dispatchers her neighbor's lights were on and her son had gone to check on them. When he looked inside the home, he found two men dead inside.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded and the coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene.