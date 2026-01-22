'It is pretty dire' | New Richmond School District facing staffing cuts and sports pay-to-play fees

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — The New Richmond Exempted Village School District (NREVSD) is trying to find a way to keep its budget from going into a negative balance in just a few years.

We reported back in October, ahead of the November levy vote, that the district was dealing with financial struggles. The district is still feeling the impact of the closure of two major power plants.

Now, projections show the district would have a negative balance in a few years if changes aren't made. The Ohio Department of Education placed the district in fiscal caution in late 2025.

"While we only have about a $500,000 negative balance in fiscal year 29, that balloons to about $5.5 million in fiscal year 30, and you can't operate a district on a $5 million deficit," Superintendent Paul Daniels said.

To try to alleviate the financial strain, the district had a 1.25% earned income tax levy on the November ballot. The district's treasurer, Brett Floyd, told us that 67% of the voters rejected the levy.

WATCH: New Richmond's superintendent and treasurer explain what's in store for the district

New Richmond Schools says it could be out of money in less than 5 years

The district had to submit a plan to the state of Ohio on how it plans to reduce its budget. The plan was released to the public in mid-December.

New Richmond Exempted School District NREVSD Fiscal Precaution Plan

The plan includes cuts to staffing and an increase in pay-to-play fees. It would cost $300 per student, per sport, with no family cap, according to school district officials.

The district is also going through the process of putting a new levy on the May ballot. It's a property tax levy, not earned income tax, that lasts for five years, according to the district.

Floyd said the cost will be $280 per $100,000 valuation of a resident's property tax.

"I think it is pretty dire that we secure new revenue sooner rather than later," Floyd said.

Both Floyd and Daniels told us that the district held multiple listening sessions after the failed November vote to put together a plan they think will appeal to voters in the spring.

"I think this attempt will be a little bit more palatable for folks, because again, it does have an expiration date on it," Floyd said.

Daniels said the voters will be deciding the future of the district.

"All we can do is advocate that we are the best place for our community, that what we offer and the stability and the programs that we have are meeting the needs of our students once they leave us after they graduate," Daniels said.

We were told by a district spokesperson that budget reductions included in the fiscal caution plan will happen regardless of whether voters approve the levy in May or not.

As the district tries to navigate its financial future, the superintendent told us his hopes for the future of NREVSD.

"One is financial stability. It provides so much for your staff, your students and your community. So, you take away that fear of what if? What may we look like? What does the future hold?" Daniels said.

Parents and community members can provide feedback to the district through a community survey at this link.