Boil Water Advisory in effect for several streets in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Certain areas in New Richmond are under a Boil Water Advisory, according to a post on Facebook by the Village of New Richmond.

The post said the advisory was issued as a precaution because there is a chance the water quality in the area is compromised.

The following streets are under the advisory:



Front

Dickenson

Race

Elm

Plum

Light

Sycamore

Quarry

Main

Walnut

Union

Western

Plenty

Hotel

Augusta

Washington

Congress

George

Susannna

Market

Mill

Vine

Center

Hamilton Caroline

Columbia

Greenmound

High

Little Indian

Creek

Sophia

Willow

St Rt 132

Side street Nicks Place Way

Individuals in the affected areas are told to boil all water to drink or prepare food for two minutes.

According to the post, the notice will stay in place "until a series of laboratory results show that the water is safe and free from bacterial contamination."

The tests take about one to two days to complete.

You can still do the following safely while the notice is in place:



Bathing

Washing clothes

Doing the dishes

All other activities where the water is being used externally