Boil Water Advisory in effect for several streets in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Certain areas in New Richmond are under a Boil Water Advisory, according to a post on Facebook by the Village of New Richmond.
The post said the advisory was issued as a precaution because there is a chance the water quality in the area is compromised.
The following streets are under the advisory:
- Front
- Dickenson
- Race
- Elm
- Plum
- Light
- Sycamore
- Quarry
- Main
- Walnut
- Union
- Western
- Plenty
- Hotel
- Augusta
- Washington
- Congress
- George
- Susannna
- Market
- Mill
- Vine
- Center
- Hamilton Caroline
- Columbia
- Greenmound
- High
- Little Indian
- Creek
- Sophia
- Willow
- St Rt 132
- Side street Nicks Place Way
Individuals in the affected areas are told to boil all water to drink or prepare food for two minutes.
According to the post, the notice will stay in place "until a series of laboratory results show that the water is safe and free from bacterial contamination."
The tests take about one to two days to complete.
You can still do the following safely while the notice is in place:
- Bathing
- Washing clothes
- Doing the dishes
- All other activities where the water is being used externally
Watch Live:
Cincy Lifestyle