New charges for Batavia couple accused of torturing children, son now also charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Batavia couple already facing charges tied to accusations they tortured and cruelly abused their five adopted children will now face over 20 more charges — and one of their children is now also charged, according to a press release from Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

Officials announced in June that mother Matthew and father Charles Edmonson had been indicted on five charges of endangering children each, while Charles faced additional charges of sexual battery.

Now, Tekulve announced both Matthew and Charles face 19 more counts of endangering children and 7 counts of felonious assault after prosecutors and law enforcement received an influx of witness calls about the case following the initial indictments. They were indicted on those charges on Tuesday.

In addition, Michael's son, Bailey Edmonson, is now also facing charges. Tekulve announced the 20-year-old has been indicted on four counts of endangering children and two counts of felonious assault because he was "complicitous in the behaviors the Edmonson couple was indicted for today."

Tekulve said over the two weeks since the announcement of Matthew and Charles, "witnesses have been calling all day, every day to tell stories of how these children were mistreated."

Those stories included not just the five adopted children the couple was previously accused of harming, but additional children in their care as well. Tekulve said the new reports from witnesses are what led to the 26 new charges against the couple, and the charges filed against Bailey.

"Thanks to this strong community of people who never gave up in their efforts to protect these five young boys, they are finally liberated from the appalling Edmonson parenting nightmare," said Tekulve.

On June 25, Tekulve's office announced the first indictment of Michael and Charles. Prosecutors said the couple took in and eventually adopted five biological brothers. Each of the children was born with multiple medical issues and had since been in and out of the hospital for problems like bruising, potential internal bleeding and bleach burns — with their parents explaining away each problem.

Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve said a detective with the sheriff's office investigated and convicted Charles Robert Edmonson for engaging in sexual relations with a different adopted child, who officials said was an adult at the time but had been groomed from a young age.

Following that investigation, Tekulve said the detective recovered several videos showing the parents treating the five biological brothers "worse than prisoners of war."

Tekulve said the children were shown malnourished and naked, huddled together, trying to stay warm in a locked room in the basement.

During a court hearing for Matthew on Wednesday, prosecutors said the five kids were kept in a "dungeon" when they were punished, and they had no food or clothing. Their mother would then talk to the children through a camera similar to cameras pet owners would talk to their pets through, the prosecution said.

"In videos too graphic to describe, it is very clear that these children were tortured, abused and traumatized on a nearly daily basis," Tekulve said.

The children were removed from the family's home on Feb. 14, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Charles Robert Edmonson has been in jail since October. Court records show he accepted a plea deal in March. As part of the deal, he pleaded guilty to two lesser counts of gross sexual imposition — downgraded from sexual battery — and seven counts of sexual battery were dropped.

Tekulve said if there are other individuals out there who may have information about the case, they can contact the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.