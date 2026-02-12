Milford woman accused of stealing $150K from day care where she worked

MILFORD, Ohio — A 31-year-old woman has been indicted for identity fraud after prosecutors said she spent two years stealing from a day care where she was employed.

Alexandria Alexus Frank of Milford was indicted on 13 counts of identity fraud, one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of grant theft on Feb. 10 in connection with an alleged scheme that officials said nearly bankrupted her workplace.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve said Frank would create fake employees using real people's identities, add them to the payroll and then funnel the money into her accounts. She is also accused of using former employees' personal information to pay herself in their names and forging checks that were meant to go to the center and depositing them into her own account.

Tekulve said Frank had multiple bank accounts and was able to carry on the scheme for two years before a new treasurer took over and noticed discrepancies.

Milford police uncovered more than $150,000 stolen, with at least 13 cases of identity fraud stemming from more than 50 fraudulent checks and 130 fraudulent paycheck transactions.

"This office does not tolerate theft in any form but will absolutely not abide stealing from a place dedicated to caring for our community’s children," Tekulve said in a release.

If convicted on all accounts, Frank would face more than 30 years in prison.