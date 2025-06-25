FD: No injuries after fire, report of explosion at building behind Milford gun store

MILFORD, Ohio — No one was injured after a fire broke out near a gun store in Milford Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

David Jetter with Miami Township Fire and EMS told reporters that crews responded to a call about a fire at Just Gun & Ammo on State Route 131. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a structure behind the building and heard what appeared to be explosions.

Jetter said firefighters discovered ammunition was being stored in the structure, and the fire was extending to another building near the gun store. Crews were able to extinguish the fire inside the structure and at the nearby building.

Jay Shakur/WCPO

No firefighters were injured, but one was taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. Jetter said their department does have plans in place to help bring more resources to a scene during hotter days, "but sometimes the fire gets ahead of us." The firefighter is expected to be OK.

At this time, officials have not determined a cause for the fire. Jetter said ATF and the State Fire Marshal have responded to the scene to investigate.

Police had closed State Route 131 between Sugar Camp and Buckwheat roads as crews responded.