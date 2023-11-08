Cuts to be made at Milford schools after emergency operating levy fails

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford Schools is back to the drawing board after the district’s emergency operating levy failed Tuesday night.

The board will now need to decide whether to increase the millage or try to cut $2 million in costs.

“When we look at the results, we're not happy. We're sad,” said John Spieser, Milford Schools’ superintendent.

The district is in deficit spending. Without additional funding, the district is projected to enter fiscal caution in 2024 and fiscal emergency in 2025.

So, what happens now?

“I’ll work closely with the treasurer, with our building principals, and the central office team to come up with a list of things that we are, we believe could be potential reductions going into next school year,” Spieser said.

Spieser said deciding what to cut is extremely difficult.

“It’s gut wrenching. It makes you sick,” he said.

The district has had discussions about what programs should be cut. Spieser said he strongly believes art, music and PE should never be cut.

But after the emergency operating levy failed, he said there’s no question that those could be on the chopping block.

Other potential cuts could include transportation, teacher and staff positions, bigger class sizes, course offerings and changes to how extracurriculars are funded.

In the short term, Spieser said it's important families know nothing is changing now.

“I think the most important thing for families to know is between now and next school year, we’re status quo. They’ll get the same services that they are getting now,” he said.

Spieser said there needs to be a larger conversation about how schools are funded in Ohio.

“The school funding system in Ohio is broken," he said. "It’s called the fair school funding formula, and it is not a fair school funding formula.”