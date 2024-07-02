Watch: After 'frantic' mother's milk dried up, Miami Twp. officer embarks on 3 a.m. formula hunt

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Miami Township officer is getting attention online after he made an emergency trip to the store for a "frantic mother" who said she was unable to feed her newborn, according to the police department.

The Miami Township Police Department shared the story on social media Tuesday morning. The department said Corporal Hunter Willoughby received a call from a post-partum mother who was struggling to feed a 1-week-old infant.

Willoughby jumped in his car and drove to a Meijer — which was closed at the time. Body camera footage from Miami Township police is time-stamped at 3:22 a.m.

BODY CAM: Officer makes emergency run for formula for mother whose milk dried up

Not to be deterred, Willoughby can be seen in body camera footage knocking on the window and using his flashlight through the glass to get the attention of workers inside.

"That's one mighty bright light you got there," said a woman who opened the doors for Willoughby.

The officer immediately began explaining that he was hoping to get inside the store to make a purchase.

"Hey, you may not be able to help me, but there is a mom who, she's had her milk dry up and she can't find anywhere to buy formula," said Willoughby. "Is there any way, anyone in here who can turn on a cash register?"

"I believe so," the woman said.

"OK, because I'll buy it for her and take it to her," said Willoughby.

The body camera footage jumps to Willoughby heaving a heavy sigh in the formula aisle of the Meijer as he stared down the shelves of options.

He selects one canister of infant formula, then puzzles over a second canister for a moment.

"What the heck's the difference?" he said.

Willoughby selects one of the canisters and heads toward the front of the store, as the woman who opened the door for him approaches.

She asked if he also needed to buy the mother a bottle for the formula.

Willoughby sighs and turns back around.

"Good thinking," he said.

The woman helps him select a bottle for the 1-week-old infant, and the body camera footage ends as the pair head toward the front of the store.

The Miami Township Police Department wrote on social media that Willoughby personally purchased the formula and bottles and delivered them to the mother. He refused to accept reimbursement for the purchases, the department said.