Colerain Township: Do not pet the goats, animals return to help stop invasive vegetation

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Don't be surprised if you see more goats in Colerain Township this month. For the second year in a row, about a half dozen goats will eat away at invasive vegetation behind the Colerain Park Amphitheater.

The main focus is honeysuckle, according to a press release from Helen Tracey-Noren, the township's communication's specialist. Goats apparently love honeysuckle and will eat it to the point where it will not grow back. TreeYo Permaculture, a Colerain Township partner, said the clearing will leave the area open for native plants.

The township said using goats instead of herbicides is better for the environment. It reduces Colerain Township's carbon footprint ant it improves soil structure and fertilization.

The goats will only be here for two to three weeks starting Monday, May 16. The township issued a few important reminders for the public during this time.

Please do not try petting the goats. Their fence is electrified to keep them in.

Please keep your dogs on a leash around the fence for their safety.

Please do not feed the goats. Their diet will be supplemented by their handlers with the appropriate feed.

If you catch a glimpse of the grazing goats, feel free to share you pictures and videos with us on Facebook and Instagram.

