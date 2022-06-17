Raccoon spotted on top of light post on Alexandria Pike, drivers urged to use caution

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A wild raccoon was spotted on the top of a light pole in Cold Spring.

The Central Campbell County Fire District posted a picture of the animal perched high on top of a pole on Alexandria Pike early Friday afternoon.

"We are aware of a wild raccoon that has taken up residency on top of a light pole," the district wrote on Facebook. "We have contacted several resources to try and mitigate the situation."

Fire crews said they will not be attempting to rescue the wild animal for safety reasons.

The district warned people to use caution if driving in the area.

It is unclear if the raccoon can get down on its own.

Raccoons are mostly nocturnal animals that are known to be good climbers. They usually stick to trees though.

