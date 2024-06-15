Watch Now
Chief: Police investigating homicide in Miami Township, two officers injured

Adult daughter pinned their mother against the garage wall with a vehicle
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 15, 2024

Miami Township Police are investigating a homicide on Deerhaven Court, Chief Mike Mills of the Miami Township police department said.

Officers responded to a domestic situation between a mother and their adult daughter on Deerhaven Court early Saturday morning, Mills said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the daughter had used a vehicle to pin their mother against the garage wall.

"As officers arrived, trying to break out the vehicle windows to free the woman, the driver reversed and struck two officers. An officer was able to pursue her, which ended as the driver crashed on I-275 near Loveland," Mills said.

Officers tased the driver and took her into custody Mills said.

The officers who were struck by the driver on Deerhaven Court sustained minor injuries, Mills said.

Police said they will not be releasing the identities of anyone involved until family members have been notified.

