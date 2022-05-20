Officials search for Mason man accused of sexually assaulting 3 minors

MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Mason man accused of sexually assaulting three minors.

John Reynolds, 53, is charged with one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. The sheriff's office said Reynolds sexually assaulted three people 15 years old or younger for several years. The victims were known to Reynolds.

The sheriff's office said Reynolds is associated with Boy Scout Troop 0194 in Mason. None of the identified victims are members or affiliated with Boy Scouts. Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Reynolds drives a dark gray 2017 Ford F-150 with Ohio registration JHW7637. He may possibly be in the Union, Kentucky area.

Anyone with information on Reynolds' whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

