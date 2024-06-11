Watch Now
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for 4-year-old's malnutrition death

The coroner determined the 4-year-old girl's cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that affects people with diabetes. Prosecutors said the girl had diabetes "that was left undiagnosed and untreated over a long period of time."
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man will spend seven years in prison after a judge sentenced him for his contribution to the death of his daughter, who died as a result of extreme malnutrition.

Less than three weeks ago, the girl's mother, Tamara Banks, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the child's death.

Hoeb is guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter after the Clermont County coroner determined the 4-year-old's death was the result of diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that affects people with diabetes.

Prosecutors claimed Hoeb and Banks fed their daughter mostly Mountain Dew through a baby bottle; when she died, the 4-year-old had almost no teeth left in her mouth, because they'd rotted out, prosecutors said.

The girl was found unresponsive on Jan. 21, 2022. Hoeb and Banks called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital, where she was eventually declared to be brain dead. She was eventually taken off life support.

Clermont County prosecutors said the girl died as a direct result of neglect and abuse from her parents.

“Diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA, is an extreme complication of untreated diabetes,” said Dr. Chris Peltier, President of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Peltier said the condition is not necessarily uncommon among children. He said the onset of diabetes can come quickly and children can get sick quickly. However, left untreated, the condition can cause a coma or even death, he said.

