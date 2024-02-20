Man sentenced for his part in murder of woman over $10 underpayment in drug deal

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man will spend up to 18 years in prison after he admitted to his part in the murder a woman after a drug deal.

Ryan Vest was sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison; while he was not the one who pulled the trigger in the shooting that killed 39-year-old Casey Moss on January 17, 2023, he was driving the vehicle at the time, police have said.

The accused shooter, 22-year-old Jaydon Pierce, turned himself in to authorities days after the shooting; in January, he pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, attempted aggravated murder and trafficking in heroin. Pierce was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison.

Vest admitted to his participation in the drug deal and homicide. He told prosecutors he traveled to Union Township with Pierce to sell heroin to Moss and another person at a Wendy's near Buxton Road.

After the sale concluded, Vest told prosecutors the men realized they'd been paid $10 less than the agreed amount.

Vest and Pierce then pursued the vehicle driven by Moss, with Vest driving and Pierce in the passenger seat, according to prosecutors. Vest told officials he drove up to the driver's side of Moss' vehicle and Pierce fired a single shot, hitting Moss in the head and killing her.

Moss was declared dead at the scene but the person in her passenger seat was not hurt.

Vest was taken into custody during a traffic stop in nearby Union Township.

"What happened to Casey Moss on January 17 of last year is a tragedy," said Mark Tekulve, Clermont County prosecutor. "Through the incredibly impressive work of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, justice was done on her behalf and on the behalf of her family."