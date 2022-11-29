NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested.

Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Moore sold heroin/fentanyl on Nov. 18 to a 29-year-old Burlington man who later died from an overdose. Investigators believe Moore brought a child to the drug deal.

The office's crime suppression unit conducted the death investigation, obtaining a warrant for Moore’s arrest.

Body-worn camera footage from the Nov. 20 traffic stop shows the moments leading up to Moore being arrested.

"Where are you coming from?" a deputy asks Moore.

"I’ve been GrubHubbing," she says.

The patrol deputy was aware of the warrant for Moore’s arrest prior to approaching the vehicle on the side of I-71/75 near Mt. Zion Road.

"Is there anything in the car I should be aware of?" the deputy asks.

"No," she says.

"Any drugs?" "No." "Any guns?" "No." "Nothing?" "No."

The deputy then asks for backup. Once another deputy arrived, she obtained consent from Moore to search the vehicle. No drugs were found.

"I’ll be honest, I think she shoved it in herself when I pulled her over," the deputy advised investigators. "She was sitting on her hands."

The deputy then told Moore a warrant was out for her arrest. Moore appeared surprised.

"Is there anything you need out of the car?" the deputy asks.

"My phone," she responds.

"OK, anything else?" the deputy says.

"I’m f**ked right?" Moore asks.

"We’ll figure that out," the deputy responds.

