Norwood man indicted for supplying drug that resulted in 2022 overdose

CINCINNATI — A Norwood man was indicted Thursday after officials said he gave drugs to a woman who died from a lethal overdose.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Steven Noumoff was indicted on several felonies — including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence — in connection to an overdose death in September 2022.

Kristen Dorton, 27, was found dead in the 7000 block of Thompson Road in Goshen Township nearly one year ago. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said acute fentanyl intoxication was the cause of death.

Clermont County's narcotics task force investigated Dorton's death, finding that Noumoff supplied the drug that resulted in her overdose.

When detectives from the task force were able to zero in on Noumoff, officials said they were able to buy fentanyl, Xanax, heroin and more from him. He was also indicted on 13 counts of trafficking in drugs and four counts of possession of drugs.

Noumoff is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said anyone with additional information on the case or other drug cases should contact its narcotics task force at 513-625-2806.