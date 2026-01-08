Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man in the country illegally after previous deportation indicted in Clermont County on sexual abuse charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man who Clermont County officials said is in the country illegally after being deported in 2012 has been indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted by Cincinnati Children's on Jan. 1 after a juvenile disclosed that 35-year-old Cristian Nunez-Guzman had inappropriate sexual contact with them. During their investigation, they learned another minor had also disclosed the same information.

Nunez-Guzman was arrested on Jan. 2 and taken to the Clermont County Jail, where he is being held on a $350,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said they contacted the Department of Homeland Security regarding Nunez-Guzman's citizenship and learned he was a Mexican citizen who was deported in 2012 after he was convicted of narcotics-related charges in Georgia.

Nunez-Guzman will stay at the Clermont County Jail for his local charges. Then, once the Clermont County charges are resolved, the sheriff's office said his final order for removal will be reinstated and he will be deported.

Sheriff Chris Stratton, in a statement, said the investigation into Nunez-Guzman "reaffirms the importance of full cooperation between the Clermont County Sheriff's Office and our federal partners, including ICE."

Nunez-Guzman's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

