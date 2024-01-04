Man flown to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Clermont County

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Court Yard Lane at around 1:48 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report an unknown disorder at the home. When deputies and emergency services arrived at 1:52 a.m., they found a 32-year-old man lying in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds in his abdomen and chest, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken to the Batavia Township Community Center, where he was taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Deputies said he is stable after receiving surgery.

The man told deputies on the scene that Anthony Rooks was the person who'd stabbed him; Rooks was arrested and has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence, the sheriff's office said.