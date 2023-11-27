Sheriff: Man charged with murdering his father in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murdering his father on Nov. 24 in Batavia, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a 911 call on Nov. 23 at around 9:38 p.m. reporting a death in a home on West Main Street.

The caller told dispatchers his elderly father was dead, according to the sheriff's office.

When Batavia officers arrived at the home around 9:43 p.m., they found 60-year-old Dewayne Allan Pelfrey lying unresponsive inside the home, police said. EMS was called, but Pelfrey was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Two days later, on Nov. 26, the sheriff's office was called in to assist Batavia police; after interviewing family members and witnesses, the sheriff's office said it determined Pelfrey's son, 39-year-old Zane Pelfrey, had been responsible for his death.

The sheriff's office said Zane was then interviewed by detectives and "was forthcoming with details related to his involvement in his father's death."

Zane has been charged with murder and is being held in the Clermont County jail without bond; He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.