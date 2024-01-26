Man accused for his part in alleged drug deal that led to woman's murder pleaded guilty

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man accused of his participation in a drug deal that ended with a woman's murder has entered a guilty plea for the charges he'd faced.

Police found 39-year-old Casey Moss dead at the scene in Clermont County on January 17, 2023.

Jaydon Pierce, 22, turned himself in to authorities days later; on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, attempted aggravated murder and trafficking in heroin.

According to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve, Pierce admitted in court to his part in the events that unfolded on January 17. He was accused of being a passenger in the vehicle driven by the man accused of pulling the trigger, Ryan B. Vest.

Prosecutors said Pierce and Vest met with Moss and one other person to sell them heroin at a Wendy's near Buxton Road; after the sale, Vest and Pierce determined they hadn't been paid the correct amount for the drugs.

From there, prosecutors said Vest chased Moss and her companion around the area; Pierce was in the passenger seat at the time. Court documents said Vest and Pierce pulled up next to Moss' vehicle on Bach Grove Court and Vest fired a single gunshot, hitting Moss in the head.

Moss was declared dead at the scene but the person in her passenger seat was not hurt.

Vest was taken into custody during a traffic stop in nearby Union Township; he is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, drug charges and tampering with evidence. Vest is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $2 million bond.

Following his guilty pleas, Pierce was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison.