OHSP: 1 dead after driver crashes into pole, fence and tree

JACKSON TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after a single-car crash in Brown County Monday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. on John Woods Road near the Francis Road intersection.

OSHP said 55-year-old Danny Burdine Jr., was driving west on John Woods Road in a Dodge Ram when he "traveled off the right side of the roadway."

Before his car came to a stop, Burdine Jr. hit a utility pole, fence and tree, OHSP said.

He was air-cared to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

Burdine Jr. died at the hospital, OSHP said.

No other injuries were reported.