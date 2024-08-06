Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBrown County

Actions

OHSP: 1 dead after driver crashes into pole, fence and tree

WCPO_Ohio_state_highway_patrol_generic.jpg
The Journal-News
WCPO_Ohio_state_highway_patrol_generic.jpg
Posted
and last updated

JACKSON TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after a single-car crash in Brown County Monday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. on John Woods Road near the Francis Road intersection.

OSHP said 55-year-old Danny Burdine Jr., was driving west on John Woods Road in a Dodge Ram when he "traveled off the right side of the roadway."

Before his car came to a stop, Burdine Jr. hit a utility pole, fence and tree, OHSP said.

He was air-cared to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

Burdine Jr. died at the hospital, OSHP said.

No other injuries were reported.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
PD: 17-year-old shot in Grant Park in Over-the-Rhine De La Cruz's 4 extra-base hits help Reds beat Marlins 10-3 Family caring for son with rare genetic disorder deals with business burglaries

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.