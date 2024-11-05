'It's devastating' | Batavia Township woman faces child endangerment, animal cruelty charges

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Batavia Township woman faces child endangerment and animal cruelty-related charges after investigators found at least 28 cats and six dogs "in concerning condition" in her home, according to a Clermont County Sheriff's Office release.

Grace Johnson, 40, was arrested at her house on Homewood Court on Oct. 30 and remains in the Clermont County Jail.

She is charged with five counts of child endangerment, all first-degree misdemeanors, and eight counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, which are also first-degree misdemeanors.

The animal welfare investigation began when law enforcement received a tip about the "poor conditions" inside Johnson's home. They also received a video showing "... four dogs in cages and another dog believed to be deceased on the kitchen floor."

When sheriff's deputies arrived at Johnson's home, she admitted to owning the dogs in the video but denied that any of her pets had recently died, the release stated.

The law enforcement account does not mention any deceased animals being recovered from the home.

"Multiple canines were discovered living in cages with feces and urine inside of the cage as well as throughout the residence," the release stated. "The animals were observed with matted hair, fleas, and indications their paws had been soaked in urine and feces for an extended period."

The Clermont County Animal Shelter has taken possession of the six dogs. Animal shelter staff will work with Johnson's relatives to find the cats "long-term placement," per the release.

"The county doesn’t comment on pending court cases, nor can we comment on dogs the shelter may take in as a result. We don’t provide details because it could create a potential safety issue for the dogs or our staff," said Ursula Miller, a Clermont County spokesperson, in a statement to WCPO.

Miller said any dogs who come to the shelter as a result of a pending court case are not available for adoption while the case plays out.

"However, they are given any needed medical treatment and are cared for with the same compassion as all the dogs in our shelter," she said.

Five children lived in the home, according to the sheriff's office. There was no word on their conditions, but officials said Child Protective Services has placed them with relatives at a different residence.

"I'm not surprised because the dogs are not taken care of and I do know about the cats," said one neighbor on Homewood Court who asked to remain anonymous. "​It breaks my heart. One of my neighbors comes up here. It breaks her heart too."

The woman, who lives near the residence, said she observed trash piling up in Johnson's backyard and noticed a bothersome smell protruding from the home.

"I haven't seen the cats, but I know they're there," she said. "Because when I went over there, I could smell them."

A Clermont County judge set Johnson's bond at $15,000 for the child endangerment charges. She will be arraigned on the animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday at the municipal courthouse.