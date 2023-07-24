Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Actions

Investigators: 92-year-old dies after Clermont County crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 10:31:23-04

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 92-year-old man has died after spending days in the hospital following a crash in Clermont County, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

John Smith, of Milford, was driving around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on State Route 28 in Miami Township when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck being driven by an 18-year-old, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. Smith's vehicle was pushed forward and struck another pickup truck being driven by a 25-year-old.

Smith sustained serious injures from the crash and was transferred to Bethesda North Hospital and then to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Smith died over the weekend.

The 18-year-old sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. According to OSHP the 25-year-old was not injured.

Police have not said if they know what caused the 18-year-old driver to crash into Smith's car.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Jury finds Jacob Bumpass guilty on charges in connection to Paige Johnson death Hundreds take part in memorial ride and fundraiser for Doerman boys family Elly De La Cruz homers as Reds sweep Diamondbacks with 7-3 win

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.