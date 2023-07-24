Investigators: 92-year-old dies after Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 92-year-old man has died after spending days in the hospital following a crash in Clermont County, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

John Smith, of Milford, was driving around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on State Route 28 in Miami Township when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck being driven by an 18-year-old, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. Smith's vehicle was pushed forward and struck another pickup truck being driven by a 25-year-old.

Smith sustained serious injures from the crash and was transferred to Bethesda North Hospital and then to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Smith died over the weekend.

The 18-year-old sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. According to OSHP the 25-year-old was not injured.

Police have not said if they know what caused the 18-year-old driver to crash into Smith's car.