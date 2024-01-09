WATCH: Surveillance captures break-in, alleged car theft at Goshen dealership

GOSHEN, Ohio — Two people were caught on camera breaking into the office of Upscale Auto Sales in Goshen, Ohio and stealing several keys to vehicles parked in the used car dealership's lot.

The owner of the business reached out to WCPO on Monday and provided photos and surveillance footage of the break-in, which he said has him concerned the thieves may try to come back.

Blake Hensley wrote in an email that two vehicles were stolen and driven off the lot, but more keys were stolen than just the ones for those vehicles. Hensley said he's unsure whether that means the alleged thieves intend to come back for more vehicles.

Goshen police said they are aware of the thefts and break-in and they are investigating the incident.

Hensley sent two videos to WCPO: One that captured the alleged thieves outside the building, and one that captured one of them climbing through the office window to gain access to the vehicle keys.

The first video, captured on a camera on the outside of a building at the dealership, shows a person dressed in black pants, a black hoodie and a black mask over their nose and mouth, walking up to a window while appearing to speak with someone on the speaker phone of their cell phone. The person walks to the window and is able to open it before reaching in and yanking the window blinds out, scattering them in the parking lot.

Goshen dealership break in surveillance 2

From there, the person again speaks to their cell phone and a second person wearing similar clothing jogs into the camera's frame from elsewhere in the parking lot. That person then stands by as the first person begins to climb through the window; once the first person is inside, the second person retreats out of camera frame.

Moments later, hands clenching vehicle keys appear back out the window and the second person re-appears, jogging back to the window to take the keys before walking away.

Moments pass, then the first person can be seen climbing back out the window and running off.

A second video fills in some gaps, showing what happened inside the dealership office after the first person successfully broke in through the window.

That camera, situated in a corner inside the office, shows a person climb in head first through the window, using a desk and table set against the wall to stabilize themselves. From there, the person can be seen jumping down and making a beeline for a board hanging on the opposite wall where several keys appear to be hanging.

Goshen dealership break in surveillance 1

Using both hands, the person grabs multiple keys and heads back to the window, where they stood holding their hands out the window.

"Come on," the person can be heard saying quietly at first, before raising their voice to call out again. "Come on, where the f*** is you at?"

The person stands with their hands out the window for a few moments before stepping away from the window. They then begin rummaging through cabinets and drawers in the office before pausing to stare at the key board again, inspecting the remaining keys.

After that, the person climbed back onto the desk and back out the window, legs flailing while hitting items on the desk.

Out in the lot, Hensley said while two of the dealership's vehicles were stolen, more were damaged.

provided by Blake Hensley

He sent WCPO a photo of a vehicle with its driver side window smashed out and glass littering the parking lot outside the vehicle.

Goshen Township police said they are offering a reward for anyone who can provide information about the thefts that lead to an arrest. Anyone who may be able to help can contact the Goshen Police Department at 513.722.3200.