School bus crashes with students on board in Goshen, driver hurt

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio — A school bus with students on board crashed in Goshen Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Woodville Pike and Telford Farm Lane, according to Clermont County dispatch.

Dispatch said students were on board, but did not confirm how many. The driver was injured, but dispatchers did not say how severe the injuries were.

We have not yet been able to confirm which school district the bus belongs to.

We have a crew on their way to the scene to learn more. We will post updates to this story.

