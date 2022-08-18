Renovated classrooms, new emotional support dog ready in Goshen after an EF2 tornado hit the community

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was down to the wire for construction crews in Goshen as they finished repairing Marr Cook Elementary after the EF-2 tornado hit back in July.

Students in a summer program were crouched in hallways when the twister hit. They were safe from flying debris while the tornado shattered glass doors & windows.

Superintendent Darrell Edwards showed us some of the damage in the classrooms — some had to be gutted and fully remodeled.

He says the goal was to have it all completed by the first day of school so students could feel a sense of normalcy and feel welcome in the familiar space.

"New windows, new floors, freshly painted walls, new ceiling tiles and we’re ready to go for the kids here,” Edwards said. “It was our goal to be ready on day one — August 18th — for our students and I’m so proud of our staff and our community in helping us get ready and our teachers are ready to go.”

Aside from some missing trees outside, you can’t really tell that a tornado ripped through a few weeks ago.

But it’s different outside the classroom and in the community. Many students are still without homes, and the district recognizes that there’s lingering trauma impacting students.

So the district brought on another four-legged staff member.

Goshen Local Schools to have new support dog, more for first day of classes

Artees is the second emotional support dog for Goshen schools.

District leaders recognize students have been through a pandemic and now a tornado, and there’s a need for more support to navigate those stressors.

Staff members light up when Artees, who was trained by Circle Tails, comes down the halls, and they know students will be just as excited.

The new furry support system will be welcoming students back as the arrive on their first day.

