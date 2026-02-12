Police: Woman facing 56 charges, accused of stealing over $300K from nursing home residents

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The business office manager of a nursing home in Loveland has been arrested and faces 56 charges tied to her alleged theft from residents living in the home, according to a press release from Goshen Township police.

Goshen Township Police Department said in May 2025 it first received reports that a former employee was suspected of stealing from the accounts of residents at Venetian Gardens Nursing Home in Loveland.

"After a lengthy and complex investigation," detectives determined that 51-year-old Christina Williams, the nursing home's former business office manager, had stolen more than $300,000 from over 50 resident accounts over the course of several years.

Last week, a Clermont County grand jury indicted her on 56 counts of felony theft.

In the arrest announcement, Goshen Township Chief of Police Bob Rose said he was proud of the work done by Detective-Sergeant Chris McMillan, who led the investigation.

"With more than 50 victims, he spent hundreds of hours analyzing financial records and preparing what were essentially dozens of individual cases spanning several years," Rose said.

Rose said Venetian Gardens staff cooperated fully throughout the investigation and provided records that helped support police efforts.

According to court records, Williams is next scheduled to appear in court on March 5.