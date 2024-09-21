Watch Now
OSHP: Juvenile dead after motorcycle crash in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A juvenile is dead after officials said he crashed a motorcycle in Goshen Township Friday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation found the juvenile was riding his 2003 Honda CBR600F northbound on Smith Road just before 2 p.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

He was taken to Bethesda North Hospital and later transferred to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation.

