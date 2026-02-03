FD: 1 hospitalized after fire at The Bronze Bell Bar and Grill

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital with burns Monday evening after a fire at a Clermont County bar, according to Goshen Township Fire and EMS.

The fire happened Monday evening at The Bronze Bell Bar & Grill on SR-28.

According to a social media post from the fire department, when firefighters and Goshen Fire Chief Ed Myers first arrived, heavy fire was showing from the two-story apartment portion of the building.

One man in the building suffered burn injuries, the department said. He was treated by Goshen EMS and taken to a hospital, where he is stable.

Fire crews worked to put out the fire, but the department said a lack of fire hydrants in the area posed a challenge.

"Due to heavy fire conditions, the mixed commercial/residential occupancy, lack of hydrants, the need for a tanker shuttle and extremely cold temperatures, significant mutual aid was requested," reads the social media post from Goshen Fire and EMS.

As part of the mutual aid requested to help with the fire, units from Harlan Township, Hamilton Township, Loveland-Symmes, Wayne Township, Stonelick Township, Miami Township and the City of Milford responded to help.

In addition, the fire department said Goshen police and the Goshen Service Department helped close roadways and bring in salt to reduce ice accumulation, making the scene safer for firefighters.

The Goshen fire department said they believe the fire was accidental, but it is still under investigation by the Clermont County Fire Investigation Team.