GOSHEN, Ohio — Two people died in a crash in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Batavia Post said a preliminary investigation found 48-year-old Gregory H. Beebe was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 northbound on Belfast Road, attempting to turn left on Woodville Pike. Officials said Beebe failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2004 Ford Excursion driven by a 17-year-old heading east on Woodville Pike.

Both Beebe and passenger Michelle L. Beebe were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts, OSHP said.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

