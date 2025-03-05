OSHP: 1 dead, 4 critically injured in Adams County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead and four people are seriously injured after a crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash happened on Tuesday just before 7 p.m. on State Route 73 at Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township.

Troopers said in a news release that 43-year-old Christopher Gilley was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on State Route 73 when he crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

Gilley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other people in the Malibu at the time of the crash.

The three passengers were taken to Adams County Regional Hospital. The other driver was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Troopers said all four had life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.