CPD: 6 juveniles, aged 12 to 17, arrested for vehicle break-ins in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Six juveniles, between the ages of 12 and 17, were arrested this weekend in connection with vehicle break-ins, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at two locations — the 300 block of McFarland Street and the 700 block of Sycamore Street — over the weekend.

Police arrested six juveniles, who are between the ages of 12 and 17. Charges for the juveniles include theft from auto, criminal damaging and violation of city curfew.

The last charge comes after the City of Cincinnati implemented a revised curfew earlier this month. There's a city-wide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for unaccompanied minors, but there's also a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors in the new special curfew district, which spans Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District.

In pictures shared by CPD, windows are smashed out of several vehicles parked along the street.

CPD also shared stills from body camera footage that showed officers with the juveniles and then several items confiscated from them.