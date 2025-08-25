Chick-fil-A to open 5 new locations by end of 2025

CINCINNATI — One popular fast food chain is opening even more restaurants in the Tri-State — including their first drive-thru-focused location in the state.
Chick-fil-A announced plans to open five locations by the end of 2025. The locations include:
- Madisonville — 4000 Red Bank Road
- West Chester — 9414 Civic Centre Boulevard
- Middletown — Culbertson Road
- Miami University — 55 E. Spring Street
- Union, Ky. — US 42 & Union Promenade
Then, locations are slated to open in Corryville and Cold Spring, Ky., within the next two years.
Chick-fil-A said the Madisonville location will be its first drive-thru-focused restaurant in Ohio. While the company did not mention more about what that means, current locations described as "drive-thru-focused" have walk-up windows but are, as the name explains, drive-thru-focused.
The company said the seven additional restaurants will bring 700 full- and part-time jobs.
