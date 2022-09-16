82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.

Metcalf was taken to Atrium Medical Hospital, where he later died. Sewell was treated by EMS at the scene.

Debris from the crash hit another car traveling southbound. OSHP did not say the driver was treated.

