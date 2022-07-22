1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 133 in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Batavia Post said a preliminary investigation revealed 23-year-old Shirley B. Scott of Felicity lost control while negotiating a curve on northbound SR 133. Her car crossed into the southbound lane, hitting 75-year-old Dorcas M. Stanley's Dodge Caravan.

Scott's Chevrolet Cobalt was separated into two pieces, with the back end of the car landing off the right side of the road. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

OSHP said Stanley was airlifted to UC Medical Center, and is expected to be OK. A passenger in Stanley's car was also airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was treated at the scene.

While the crash is under investigation, officials said Scott was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Tate Township Fire & EMS, Franklin Township Fire & EMS and the coroner's office assisted OSHP on scene.

