Deputies: 2-year-old dead after he was run over by a tractor in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was run over by a tractor in Clermont County, investigators said.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers received a 911 call from a person reporting that her little brother had been hit by a tractor.

When first responders got to the home in the 2500 block of Misty Lane in Wayne Township, they found the boy's body.

Crews on the scene were not able to resuscitate him.

Investigators said the boy's body was taken to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

The boy's identity has not been released.

The sheriff's office said the fatal incident appears to be an accident, but they are still investigating what caused it.

Teresa Hinners, a Wayne Township trustee, said she believes a lot of people are going to be shocked and feel for the family.

"I'm not sure what else we can do, but I know between the county and Wayne Township, if there's something that family needs we’ll be able to do that," Hinners said.