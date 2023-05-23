Court docs: Driver shot at man who cut him off in traffic in Clermont County

BATAVIA, Ohio — A man is in jail in Clermont County facing a felonious assault charge after he allegedly fired a single shot at a vehicle when the driver cut him off in traffic, according to Clermont County court documents.

Documents say the Clermont County Sheriff's Office was called to respond to a Speedway gas station on Monday after a 911 caller reported he was shot while driving on State Route 32 near Olive Branch Stonelick Road.

When sheriff's depties got there, the man told them he was driving home from work when the driver of a white Chevy sedan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a single gunshot towards his car, documents say.

The man shot was able to get off the highway, while the driver of the sedan continued on down SR-32, according to court documents.

Detectives determined a deformity found in the victim's vehicle was consistent with a bullet fired from a gun, documents say.

Later Monday evening, 30-year-old William McNichols contacted a law enforcement officer and confessed to being the man who fired the shot.

Documents say McNichols told police the victim cut him off in traffic and threw a water bottle at his vehicle, "which prompted him in discharging his Glock, semi-auto pistol at the victim's vehicle."

McNichols is scheduled to be in court on May 30.