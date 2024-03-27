Court docs: 2 Clermont County teachers charged for allegedly taping a student to a chair

BATAVIA, Ohio — Two teachers in Clermont County have been charged for taping a 15-year-old student with Down Syndrome to a chair at West Clermont High School, according to court documents.

The incident happened in a classroom at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 1, according to court documents.

Allison Vestring, one of the WCHS teachers involved, appeared in court Wednesday and has been charged with unlawful restraint. Additionally, she was ordered to stay away from the student. She pleaded not guilty.

Vestring allegedly taped the student to the chair and the other teacher, Rachel Smith, recorded while laughing and asking the student to stand.

In the 46-second video, the student seemed uncomfortable and asked the teachers to stop, the court documents said. Smith told officials the student was taped down for approximately 2-5 minutes.

According to the court documents, a CPS worker told a detective about the situation between the two teachers and the student.

The documents said the detective "made contact" with the teachers, then the school's principal provided the video. Police also executed a search warrant on both teacher's phones and found the video on each.

Both teachers said "the offense was in fun and not punishment but now they regret what they did," according to court documents.

Clermont County Children's Protective Service and Union Township Police Department were contacted when the incident occurred, and both teachers were placed on administrative leave, the West Clermont School District said in a statement.

Smith is also being charged with unlawful restraint and is set to appear in court April 2.

Vestring is due back in court April 16. Her bond was set at $10,000.