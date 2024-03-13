Clermont County re-tests Outdoor Warning Sirens, reminds residents to stay prepared

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Anyone in Clermont County around noon Wednesday probably heard the Outdoor Warning Sirens going off, but it wasn't because of severe weather, it was a test.

The county usually tests these sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. That's what they did this month. But after some of their sirens didn't go off during that test, they scheduled another.

Clermont County Board of Commissioners President David Painter said the county contracts with a company for these sirens, and they called in this company to troubleshoot.

"Basically, there’s a device that originates a particular signal and for some reason that device did not work correctly and they were able to make those corrections and re-verify that it worked,” he said.

During Wednesday's test, Clermont County said all of the sirens sounded.

But experts warn that people shouldn't rely on these sirens as their only way to be alerted of severe weather.

"The reality is, as everybody knows, that those sirens are only for outdoors. Now, a lot of folks trust them to let them know if they're inside the house, but that's a mistake. You've got to have another way to get information," WCPO 9 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh said.

As WCPO previously reported in 2022 when a tornado hit Goshen, the sirens didn't go off.

Goshen resident Ashley Hensley said her first warning came from her smartphone while she was driving home with her daughters.

“It was terrifying, to say the least," she said.

Hensley said someone ushered them and others into a nearby house's basement. Once the tornado passed and they went outside, they got their first look at the damage.

“I mean the drive home from Goshen, it looked like a bomb went off," she said.

Having lived through that, Hensley now makes sure she's extra prepared for any forecasted severe weather.

“Far away from the door, underneath the stairs I have blankets and flashlights, I have a weather radio, so it’s all completely ready in case we have to run downstairs," she said.

Raleigh said it's important to have multiple ways to get notification of severe weather. One option is the Storm Shield mobile app. Experts also recommend a weather radio that will continue to operate even if the power goes out.

It's also important to make a plan with your family about where you'll go if there's a tornado. Raleigh said if you don't have a basement, the most interior part of your house, like a closet or bathroom is safest.