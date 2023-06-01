Watch Now
Clermont County man sentenced to life in prison for multiple counts of raping children

Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 17:17:20-04

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County man was sentenced to spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after 74 years after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of raping children, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

Allen Johnson was sentenced June 1 after he entered guilty pleas to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of raping a child under 13 and two counts of raping a child under 10.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from Johnson's two-year-long abuse of two different children.

"Johnson not only bragged about the abuse to others, but also video recorded the various sexual offenses he committed against the children," reads a press release from the prosecutor's office.

Investigators with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office discovered "numerous videos and photographs" documenting Johnson's abuse stored on his cell phone. After investigators told Johnson they'd discovered the files, he confessed, according to prosecutors.

