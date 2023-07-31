Clermont County man dies in mid-air collision at Wisconsin air show

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Clermont County man was killed when two aircraft collided during an air show in Wisconsin.

The crash happened Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Investigators said Amelia native 72-year-old Thomas Volz was a passenger in a 162F helicopter when it collided mid-air with an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter.

A 69-year-old man from Alabama was also killed in the crash.

Event organizers said two people on the ground were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now trying to piece together what happened.

"The investigations will take a look at... what the causes might be, and other aviators might be able to learn something," said EAA spokesperson Dick Knapinski.

The crash happened during the closing weekend of the event.

"The NTSB will continue to look into that along with EAA, the FAA and the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department, which were the first responders on the scene," said Knapinski.

The EAA AirVenture is an annual gathering of experimental aircraft. Since being founded in 1953, it has grown from a handful of aviation enthusiasts to an international organization that represents recreational aviation, according to the organization's website.

Editor's note: Our partners at WGAB in Green Bay, Wisconsin contributed to the reporting in this news article.