Clermont County deputies now authorized to assist with ICE efforts

BATAVIA, Ohio — Deputies in Clermont County can now assist with ICE efforts, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Christopher Stratton on Friday authorized the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with ICE to participate in its 287(g) task force program, which allows state and local law enforcement to aid federal immigration efforts.

This partnership will allow some Clermont County deputies to arrest and transport people on ICE warrants with ICE oversight.

"Our focus remains on transparency, efficiency and accountability, enforcing the law and delivering value to taxpayers while keeping our community safe," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The sheriff's office said U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor visited the Clermont County Jail Friday to learn more about the county's "ongoing collaboration" with ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service as they prepare to house federal inmates.

Clermont County officials said they have transferred 26 inmates to ICE and are currently housing four inmates who will be transferred to federal custody after local charges are complete.

Deputies in Butler County in June were the first in the state to receive credentials allowing them to make immigration arrests during routine police activities. Since then, Butler County has announced multiple "targeted" operations in partnership with ICE.

Additionally, the Butler County Jail houses federal inmates and, in October, had nearly 500 federal inmates from both ICE and U.S. Marshals.

In a September map, ICE showed multiple Ohio counties that are partnering with them for task forces, warrant services and jail enforcement.