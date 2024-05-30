'It really makes a big difference': Thousands flock to Bethel for NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship

BETHEL, Ohio — Hundreds of college athletes and potentially thousands of fans will flock to Bethel this weekend for the NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships.

The event will be at Harsha Lake in East Fork State Park, with officials estimating it will generate more than $1.6 million for the local economy — including by supporting 572 jobs and resulting in almost 3,500 hotel room nights.

“It really makes a big difference, that visitor spending and leaving that economic impact and that footprint there,” said Jeff Blom, president of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Blom said the impact stretches as far as Milford and Loveland to downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“I think every time you host a major event, and certainly this is a national championship, you build your credibility,” he said. “You build that rapport with the organizers and they talk to each other.”

The venue has a long history of hosting regattas and other water sports competitions, dating back to at least the 1980s.

He said organizers put the bid in for this event four years ago. They have already booked a major race for next year and have bids in for events beyond that.

“Bidding for the NCAA obviously was an opportunity for the local community to get back on the rowing map,” University of Washington Head Coach Yaz Farooq said. “The competition for the NCAA championships is second only to the Olympics in the number of photo finishes that you'll see.”

Farooq herself raced at Harsha Lake in 1986.

Hundreds of volunteers will help ensure the weekend runs smoothly.

“I love the sport,” said Michelle Kennedy, who’s been volunteering for the venue’s regattas since 2015. “I’ve never rowed, but I enjoy watching it.”

The event is expected to draw thousands of people. Tickets are only available for purchase online here. No tickets will be sold on-site.

“I hope they enjoy just visiting Clermont County and everything that we have to offer,” said Kennedy. “Whether it's in the park or around the suburbs.”