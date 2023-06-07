Dispatch: Police investigating shooting in Bethel; police saying there's no longer a threat

BETHEL, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting in Bethel, Clermont County dispatch said.

There's an active shooting investigation in the 2600 block of Spring Street, according to dispatch.

Dispatch would not say how many people were shot or the severity of the shooting.

A neighbor told WCPO that he heard what sounded like two to three gunshots be fired.

Multiple Bethel police officers and Clermont County sheriff's deputies are on scene.

Bethel Police posted on Facebook about the incident but didn't specify anything other than there's no longer a threat and "all is safe."

This is an ongoing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

